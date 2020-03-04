



The Orioles will open their season March 26, against a familiar foe, the New York Yankees.

The AL East rivals have had a long history playing against each other at Camden Yards.

More recently, of note, 2012 in the American League Divisional Series. The Yanks would top the O’s 3-2 and move onto play in the American League Championship Series.

O’s fans, however, can see the Yankees, amongst other AL East opponents, play at Camden Yards just about anytime they want.

This year, however, Orioles fans who crave to see new teams and new talent come through Camden Yards will have that opportunity.

The 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs will come through Baltimore for a two-game series in mid-April.

The Cubs are loaded with talented, including third baseman Kris Bryant, shortstop Javier Baez and first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Chicago will also be led by rookie manager David Ross, who O’s fans may remember from his days with the Boston Red Sox.

A team that everyone has their eyes on this year, the Houston Astros, will come to Charm City the first weekend of June.

Huston is under fire after a scandal in which the organization allegedly stole signs of opposing teams using technology during its 2017-2018 seasons.

Some teams across Major League Baseball have already vowed vengeance against the Astros. Will the Orioles retaliate? Fans will have to go to Camden Yards to find out!

The defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals will also be in town this year for the traditional “Battle of the Beltways” series.

Washington had a magical run in the postseason last year. The team defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Wild Card game, the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Divisional Series and the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series.

The Nationals capped off their playoff run with a championship by defeating the Houston Astros in Game Seven of the World Series.

Homegrown talent will return to Baltimore when the Milwaukee Brewers come to town in September.

Brewers reliever Josh Hader, of Millersville, Maryland, went to Old Mill High School. He is now one of the best relievers in all of baseball.

In his career, Hader is 11-9 with a 2.42 ERA and 204 2/3 innings pitched.

These are just some of the unique teams and star-talented players that will be rolling through Camden Yards this year.

