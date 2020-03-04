Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Burglary, Crime, Local TV, Northwest Baltimore, Police, Sexual assault, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for help finding a suspect wanted for a burglary and attempted sexual assault that happened on February 24 at a house on Garrison Boulevard in Northwest Baltimore.

Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Police said the suspect in the video entered that home and tried to sexually assault a 35-year-old woman inside before he ran away.

Detectives are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call Baltimore City Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

