BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for help finding a suspect wanted for a burglary and attempted sexual assault that happened on February 24 at a house on Garrison Boulevard in Northwest Baltimore.
Police said the suspect in the video entered that home and tried to sexually assault a 35-year-old woman inside before he ran away.
Detectives are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call Baltimore City Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.