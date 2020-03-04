  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Crime, Home Depot, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

CATONSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are looking for suspects in a Home Depot burglary in Catonsville earlier in February.

Just after 2 a.m. on February 7, two people allegedly broke into the Home Depot at 6000 Baltimore National Pike and stole a number of tools and a large amount of candy.

Security cameras caught one of the suspects on video.

Surveillance image of burglary suspect
Credit: Baltimore County Police

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Comments

Leave a Reply