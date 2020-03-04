Comments
CATONSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are looking for suspects in a Home Depot burglary in Catonsville earlier in February.
Just after 2 a.m. on February 7, two people allegedly broke into the Home Depot at 6000 Baltimore National Pike and stole a number of tools and a large amount of candy.
Security cameras caught one of the suspects on video.
Credit: Baltimore County Police
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.