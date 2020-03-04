Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens had a successful 14-2 regular season last year, and if sports betting site BetOnline is right, Lamar Jackson and crew could go even further in the 2020 season.
The Ravens are the favorite to win the AFC North and are the second-favorite to win the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LV behind the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Things don’t look nearly as sunny for the Washington Redskins; BetOnline places them at the bottom of its list of teams likely to win the Super Bowl. A $100 bet on the Redskins winning Super Bowl LV would win the better $10,000 if the team won — rough odds but the same as the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.
Someone who bets $100 on the Ravens winning the Super Bowl would win $800 if the team takes home the Lombardi Trophy.