ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Rockville man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer and conducting a traffic stop.
Officers from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police saw an orange-colored Scion with flashing red and blue lights on the shoulder of the Inter-County Connector in what appeared to be a traffic stop.
Further investigation by the DNR officers found that the driver of the Scion had conducted a traffic stop by using the red and blue lights to pull over the other vehicle.
The driver of the Scion was subsequently arrested for Impersonating a Police Officer and other related charges.
Yerko Pallominy-Arce, 30, of Rockville was processed by the DNR Police and turned over to the Central Processing Unit. He has a court date set for March 21, 2020.
Detectives are now investigating whether other traffic stops were conducted by Pallominy-Arce.