COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A federal judge has ruled the man accused of planning an ISIS-inspired attack at the National Harbor is not mentally competent to stand trial.
Rondell Henry, 28, of Germantown, was ordered to be held in a suitable facility for up to four months. Experts will determine if Henry will be fit for trial sometime in the foreseeable future.
Henry was arrested back in March and accused of renting a U-Haul truck and planning to run people over at the National Harbor.