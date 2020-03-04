Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sheila Dixon is leading Baltimore’s mayoral race, according to a new poll by The Baltimore Sun, the University of Baltimore and WYPR.
According to their poll, Dixon leads with 16% of the Democratic primary voters, she is followed by City Council President Brandon Scott and former Maryland Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah who both have 10% of the voters polled.
T.J. Smith has 9% followed by the incumbent mayor Jack Young with 6% of the voters polled.
The poll results are based on a survey of 400 people, who are likely to vote in the Democratic primary.
Its amazing with all the crime and corruption in Baltimore that they would re-elect a mayor that resigned due to corruption. Amazing!!