BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sheila Dixon is leading Baltimore’s mayoral race, according to a new poll by The Baltimore Sun, the University of Baltimore and WYPR.

According to their poll, Dixon leads with 16% of the Democratic primary voters, she is followed by City Council President Brandon Scott and former Maryland Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah who both have 10% of the voters polled.

T.J. Smith has 9% followed by the incumbent mayor Jack Young with 6% of the voters polled.

The poll results are based on a survey of 400 people, who are likely to vote in the Democratic primary.

Read the full poll results here. 

  1. Wayne says:
    March 4, 2020 at 10:55 am

    Its amazing with all the crime and corruption in Baltimore that they would re-elect a mayor that resigned due to corruption. Amazing!!

