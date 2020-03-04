Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some clouds will clear out Wednesday night, and another mild day with sunshine and a few clouds are on the way Thursday.
More clouds and colder air will move here Friday and some showers will be around as well. Colder air will filter in later in the day and some places may see a few snow showers before the moisture moves out Saturday morning.
A chilly and breezy Saturday will be followed by a huge warmup Sunday and early next week.
We may approach the 70 degrees mark on Monday or Tuesday! Enjoy. Bob Turk