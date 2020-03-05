Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Health officials have confirmed the first three positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland.
Gov. Larry Hogan issued the following statement:
“The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore has confirmed the first three positive cases of novel coronavirus in Maryland. The patients, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas, are in good condition. We have been actively preparing for this situation over the last several weeks across all levels of government. I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates.”
This story is developing.