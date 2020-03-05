BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Justice Coalition is asking or an independent investigation of the Baltimore County Police Department following an officer-involved shooting which killed a man during a traffic stop on I-83 in November 2019.

The Baltimore County Justice Coalition said the incident is a “miscarriage of justice” and part of a pattern of excessive force at the Baltimore County Police Department.

On November 26, 2019, Catherine Sopp called 911 to report that her son, Eric Sopp, was suicidal and had been drinking at home before driving away.

Officers responding to the scene eventually pulled Sopp over on I-83 near Carmel Road.

Baltimore County Police said it released body-worn camera footage from that night in an effort to be transparent.

When the officer, now identified as Officer Page, approached Sopp’s car, Sopp refused repeated orders and then started getting out of the vehicle. Page opened fire, killing the 48-year-old man.

County Police said no weapon was found on Sopp and they wouldn’t comment on whether or not a weapon was found in the car.

The Baltimore County Justice Coalition said this was a situation that required the police department’s de-escalation team, and that the officer involved knew Sopp was in a state of mental distress.

In a statement from her attorney, Sopp’s mother said she never imagined that her 911 call would cost her son’s life.

The officer who fired those fatal shots is back on active duty.

WJZ reached out to Baltimore County Police in response to the Justice Coalition request. Police said that with the possibility of civil litigation, the department is not releasing any further information at this time.