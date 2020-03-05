PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Baltimore man was sentenced Thursday to 51 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for dealing drugs just feet from an elementary school in Parkville.

Tyrell Daronte Curry, known as “Mike,” pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

“We absolutely will not tolerate drugs dealing near our schools. We are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to remove gun-toting drug dealers from our communities, in order to reduce violent crime,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Hur.

According to Curry’s guilty plea, between Dec. 2018 to Feb. 2019 he sold fentanyl, heroin and cocaine from an apartment he rented in Parkville that was within 1,000 feet of a Baltimore County elementary school.

On Jan. 3 and on Feb. 6, 2019, Curry sold a pack of heroin, which contains 25 gel capsules, to an undercover Baltimore County police officer for $200. On Feb. 22, 2019, police searched Curry’s apartment and found two baggies containing 345 grams of fentanyl, cutting agents, digital scales, two kilogram presses, and bags of packaging materials.

They also found mail addressed to Curry in the home and two empty .40-caliber extended magazines.

Curry and his co-defendant, Deandre Laquan Jones, allegedly had a custom coffee table with a hidden compartment they used to hide drugs. Police found 16 grams of fentanyl, 175 grams of heroin, 185 grams of crack cocaine, and 173 grams of powder cocaine, as well as a .410-caliber handgun and 19 rounds of .410-caliber ammunition in the hidden compartment.

At Curry’s home, police found $17,820 in cash, sandwich bags with 46 capsules of heroin, cell phones and a box containing .357-caliber ammunition was found in the mattress.

Curry admitted that the cash was used to buy drugs or came from selling drugs.

Jones, 27, of Towson previously pleaded guilty to to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute drugs near a school, and to being a felon in possession of firearms. Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on April 30, 2020 at 9 a.m.