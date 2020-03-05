LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly was found with multiple bags of drugs in a car he was driving, Anne Arundel County police said Thursday.
At around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, police were patrolling in the area of the 5100 block of Raynor Avenue in Linthicum Heights when they saw a hand-to-hand drug transaction. Officers then stopped the suspect, Deon Kevon Lewis, 38, who was driving a white Infinity.
They found seven baggies of a total amount of 30.29 grams of suspected marijuana worth $605.80, one baggie that had five separate baggies all with cocaine inside- 3.93 grams of it, worth $393. They also found $30 of three suboxone strips and a loaded Smith and Wesson 38 special handgun model M60-4.
Lewis was arrested and now faces drug distribution, possession and handgun charges.