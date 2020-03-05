



Ten more patients are being tested for coronavirus in Maryland as of Thursday morning, according to the state health department.

According to the new numbers, 31 patients were tested for coronavirus or COVID-19 in Maryland in total. Of those tested, 17 tested negative and 14 tests are pending.

Although no one in Maryland has tested positive, some residents are still concerned about a possible spread.

Three students at Bnos Yisroel School in Baltimore were sent home early Wednesday after officials were made aware of possible indirect contact between those students and someone who tested positive for coronavirus in New York.

The school said it has been in touch with the Baltimore City Health Department, the CDC and the Department of Health.

Governor Larry Hogan is submitting emergency legislation to allow the state to use the “rainy day fund” for response efforts.

That legislation allows the governor to transfer up to $50 million from the Revenue Stabilization Account to fund costs associated with COVID-19.

Although there’s no public health emergency in the state right now, Hogan said MEMA is raising its activation level to Enhanced, to “mobilize additional resources across state government.”

“It is critical we have access to these resources immediately,” Hogan said Wednesday.

Maryland will also now be able to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and carry out its own tests. The Maryland Department of Health said that will speed things up.

As more possible cases pop up, state officials, agencies and universities are taking more precautions.

Towson University just expanded its study abroad suspension to its summer programs.

A number of other universities, including the University of Maryland, the University of Maryland Baltimore County, Loyola University and the Maryland Institue College of Art have canceled spring study abroad programs.