Comments
COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — University of Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith is one of ten semifinalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy for Men’s Player of the Year.
The only player to win this award in Maryland history was Joe Smith in 1995. This year’s winner will be announced on April 5.
Smith led the Big Ten and ranked third nationally with 20 double-doubles this season. He was also named a Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year candidate and a Top 20 Wooden Award Late Season candidate.
The Baltimore native and the rest of the Terps team will close out the regular season Sunday when they host Michigan.