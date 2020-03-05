Comments
OWINGS MILLS, MD. (WJZ) — Police arrested a man who they believe was involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash of a man on South Dolfield Road early Friday morning.
The pedestrian, Maxie Henry Roldan, 42, was walking in the 10200 block of South Dolfield Road in the road around 12:30 a.m. on February 28 when a white box truck struck him.
The truck briefly stopped, then kept driving, police said.
Roldan was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died the next day.
Rovyn Joel Prudencio-Banegas, 35, of the unit block of Richmar Road was arrested and charged Wednesday. He’s being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.