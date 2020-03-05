BREAKINGElizabeth Warren Ending Presidential Campaign
Baltimore, Fells Point, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man’s body was found in the water in Fells Point earlier Thursday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Thames Street at around 8 a.m. for a vehicle in the water.

When they got there, they didn’t find a vehicle but did find a man’s body. Baltimore police’s Marine Unit said it appears the body had been in the water for several days.

Medical examiners responded to retrieve the man’s body. Police are now calling this a “questionable death” right now.

