BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Thursday that gaming revenues generated by the state’s six casinos for February 2020 topped $151 million.
The agency said the revenues from February 2020 helped contribute almost $62.9 million to the state, and showed that casino revenues have increased by more than $14 million since February 2019.
In the Baltimore area, Horseshoe Casino’s revenues topped $17.9 million, showing a 13 percent decrease from February of last year. But In Anne Arundel County, Live! Casino & Hotel brought in almost $6.7 million, which was a 10 percent increase from February 2019.
The money generated will go toward state education funding, helping the local communities that the six casinos are located in, and supporting Maryland’s horse racing industry.