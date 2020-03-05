TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Corporal Michael Owen was indicted on charges in the fatal shooting of a handcuffed man named William Green in his police cruiser in January.
County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced Owen was indicted on second-degree murder, misconduct in office and related charges.
“From the onset of the investigation into this incident, my office worked collaboratively with the police department, but also conducted an independent investigation into the facts of the incident,” said Braveboy. “Today, we presented our evidence to a grand jury, and the grand jury returned an indictment charging Corporal Owen with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, use of a handgun and misconduct in office.”
Owen, along with another county police officer, responded to a call in Temple Hills on Jan. 27, 2020 for a traffic accident and came into contact with Green. At some point, Green was arrested and handcuffed and placed in the front passenger seat of Owen’s police cruiser.
Green was shot multiple times and taken to an area hospital where he died.