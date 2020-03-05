WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A Carroll County man was convicted Thursday of sexual abuse and rape of a 6-year-old child.
Jay Bevard Eline, 55, was convicted of one count of sexual abuse of a minor, one count of second-degree rape, one count of third-degree sex offense and one count of second-degree assault.
The jury found Eline not guilty of three of the seven charges included in the state’s indictment.
During the trial, the victim, now 7-years-old, testified about details of sexual abuse by Eline about one year ago.
Eline was arrested in May 2019 and charged with sexually abusing the victim in a camper outside of a residence in New Windsor.
The abuse occurred between February and April 2019, according to court records.
Eline is currently held with no bail and will be held at the Carroll County Detention Center until his sentencing hearing on June 3, 2020.