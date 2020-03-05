Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More results were revealed Thursday in a new poll by The Baltimore Sun, the University of Baltimore and WYPR. This time, voters were asked about who they would like to see become the City Council president.
Their top choice: Nick Mosby, husband of City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, at 26%. Carl Stokes was second with 17% of those polled, followed by Shannon Sneed at 10% and Leon Pinkett III at 4%.
Thirty-nine percent of voters said they were still undecided about who should lead the city council. Two percent wouldn’t say and a percent of people said they would vote for someone else.
Poll results Wednesday showed Sheila Dixon lead the pack for Baltimore mayor. Crime was also a top issue for city voters.
The poll results are based on a survey of 400 people, who are likely to vote in the Democratic primary. The margin of error is 4.9%.