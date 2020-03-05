Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help investigating a fatal car crash in Northeast Baltimore.
Police said three cars crashed just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday along Sinclair Lane.
One of the drivers, a 27 year-old man died in the crash.
Police said several cars were seen driving away from the scene, and they are still not sure what led up to the crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call the Baltimore City Crash Team at (410) 396-2606.