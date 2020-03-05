BREAKING3 People Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for someone who allegedly broke the window out of a van and assaulted the driver. They say the person is believed to be a squeegee kid.

Police received the initial call at around 1:30 p.m. at Sharp and Conaway Streets, and it appeared that the suspect broke the window out of a van.

According to police, the driver then got out of the van and tried to take a picture of the suspect.

The suspect then attempted to leave the location on a scooter and struck the victim in the process.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers are continuing to search for the suspect who they say was a squeegee worker.

