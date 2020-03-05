Comments
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has named Bishop Gregory J. Hartmayer as the new bishop of Atlanta.
Hartmayer replaces Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who took over as head of the Catholic Church in Washington D.C. in the aftermath of the 2018 explosion of the sex abuse and cover-up scandal.
Hartmayer is a Conventual Franciscan who has been bishop of Savannah, Georgia since 2011.
A native of Buffalo, New York, Hartmayer worked as a guidance counselor, school director and teacher in a variety of Catholic schools in Baltimore, New York and Florida.
