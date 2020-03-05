  • WJZ 13On Air

Capital Gazette shooting, Capital Gazette Shooting Trial

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Lawyers in the case of a man who says he isn’t criminally responsible for killing five people at a Maryland newspaper are scheduled to argue about documents relating to a psychologist’s visit to a detention center.

A pretrial hearing is set for Thursday in the case against Jarrod Ramos.

He has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible due to his mental health.

Attorneys have been wrangling over a visit a forensic psychologist retained by prosecutors made to the detention center where Ramos has been held.

Court papers say the psychologist has referenced that he interviewed numerous witnesses at the facility to prepare for the not-criminally-responsible portion of the case in June.

