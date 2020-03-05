BALTIMORE (WJZ) — United Airlines, which flies out of Baltimore, will reduce flights on international and domestic routes, and temporarily ground an unspecified number of planes in response to the growing concerns of spreading COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
They are the first to cut domestic flying, according to CBS News.
United, which has flights domestically and internationally through Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport, suspended service to mainland China and Hong Kong last month.
The airline also chopped 10 percent from its schedule between the U.S. and Europe and five percent to Latin America.
For those who had made flight plans to any of the areas affected by the coronavirus, United’s travel notices give steps on how to get refunds, make flight changes or see if your reservation is changed due to the travel restrictions.
In some cases, if the flights were booked between or before certain times, change fees will be waived and refunds will be allowed for certain unflown flights.