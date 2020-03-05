POINT OF ROCKS, Md. (WJZ) — A 36-year-old Virginia woman was hit by a train in Frederick County Thursday morning.
The victim from Waterford was flown to Shock Trauma by Maryland State Police Trooper 2 to receive treatment for her injuries.
State troopers were called to the MARC train station in Point of Rocks around 8 a.m. for a report of a person being struck by a train.
According to initial reports, the woman was crossing the pedestrian walkway to get to the platform when she was struck by an oncoming freight train carrying vehicles. The conductor and engineer said they sounded the horn prior to warn pedestrians. Witnesses on scene confirmed that the horn was sounded.
CSX, police and local officials are investigating the incident.
The train line involved in the incident is closed at this time. All other lines remain open.