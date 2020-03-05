Hi Everyone!
It’s Friday Eve! Let the good time, begin, to roll! 64° yesterday was good for the soul, and today’s 55° ain’t bad for a soul either. Great consistency in the forecast as we are still showing showers tomorrow, and cooler temps. Clearing Saturday with a chilly wind, but a big warm up to look forward to Sunday and, now into mid-week, next week.
Yesterday I saw a sure sign of spring, a landscaping crew laying down mulch. Ya ever wondered what mulch is. I looked it up. Quoting, “A variety of material. Organic residues, grass clippings, leaves, hay, straw, kitchen scraps comfrey, shredded bark, sawdust, animal manure etc….” (Yes the “etc” was part of the description. Could this be like natures Scrapple?) So I saw these men spreading mulch but did not have the chance to catch a whiff. That is a real mental trigger that Spring is close by, that earthy smell of mulch.
Who would have ever imagined the recipe I just read you could be so alluring?
MB!