BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amid growing concerns over COVID-19, the Women of the World Festival has been canceled.
The women’s festival was set for this weekend on Saturday at the Inner Harbor’s Columbus Center.
“It was a difficult decision, but participant safety has to come first.” the organizers said in a statement Thursday.
WOW Baltimore is a “movement that celebrates women and girls as a force for positive change” according to their website.
Attendees will get a refund in the next 5-7 business days from Mission Tix,
There is no official word on any options for rescheduling the event.
No Marylanders have tested positive so far, but 31 people in the state have been tested.
Of those tested, 17 tested negative and 14 tests are pending, the state department said Thursday.