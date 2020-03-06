Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Amtrak announced Friday it is suspending Acela Nonstop service between Washington D.C. and New York because of coronavirus reducing demand for travel.
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Amtrak announced Friday it is suspending Acela Nonstop service between Washington D.C. and New York because of coronavirus reducing demand for travel.
Starting on Tuesday, March 10, Acela Nonstop service (Trains 2401, 2402, 2403) is suspended until Tuesday, March 26.
Related Coverage:
- Current Coronavirus Testing Capacity Inadequate, Hopkins Expert Says At Capitol Hill Briefing
- 3 Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Maryland, Gov. Hogan Declares State Of Emergency
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- Royal Caribbean Among Cruise Lines Screening For Flu, Coronavirus; Could Deny Boarding At Port Of Baltimore
- This All-Female Team Of Scientists In Maryland Is Working On A Coronavirus Vaccine
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Amtrak said on its website:
“As we are experiencing some reduced demand for our service, we are making temporary adjustments to our schedule, such as removing train cars or cancelling trains when there is a convenient alternative with a similar schedule that will have minimal impact to customers.”
Amtrak also said there will be no change fees on reservations made through April 30.
The waiver applies for tickets purchased by April 30, 2020.
Amtrak said the safety of customers and employees is its top priority and care closely monitoring the situation.