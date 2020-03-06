  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Amtrak announced Friday it is suspending Acela Nonstop service between Washington D.C. and New York because of coronavirus reducing demand for travel.

Starting on Tuesday, March 10, Acela Nonstop service (Trains 2401, 2402, 2403) is suspended until Tuesday, March 26.

Amtrak said on its website:

“As we are experiencing some reduced demand for our service, we are making temporary adjustments to our schedule, such as removing train cars or cancelling trains when there is a convenient alternative with a similar schedule that will have minimal impact to customers.”

Amtrak also said there will be no change fees on reservations made through April 30.

The waiver applies for tickets purchased by April 30, 2020.

Amtrak said the safety of customers and employees is its top priority and care closely monitoring the situation.

