



Looking to satisfy your appetite for Italian fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Italian restaurants around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Trinacria Foods

PHOTO: MAGGI R./YELP

Topping the list is Trinacria Foods. Located at 406 N. Paca St. in Seton Hill, the deli and Italian spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated low-priced Italian restaurant in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 237 reviews on Yelp.

This spot, which has operated since 1908, offers sandwiches, meat and cheese, bread and specialty groceries. Look for its breaded eggplant panini.

Yelper Thomas S. wrote, “Dirt cheap huge Italian sub at $7.41, tax included. It was big enough for two. The real deal: Italian cold cuts to freshly baked bread ratio was spot on.”

2. Frank’s Pizza & Pasta

PHOTO: FRANK’S PIZZA & PASTA/YELP

Next up is Rosemont East’s Frank’s Pizza & Pasta, situated at 6620 Belair Road. With 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

Yelp can offer more information about Frank’s Pizza & Pasta.

“Frank’s Pizza & Pasta came to the Baltimore area in 1985,” per the history section of its Yelp profile. On the menu, look for pizza, strombolis, pasta and hot subs.

3. Mario’s Original

Mid-Govans’s Mario’s Original, located at 5849 York Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Italian spot, which offers pizza and salads, four stars out of 56 reviews.

We turned to Yelp to learn more about Mario’s Original.

“Mario has been making pizzas for over 35 years,” according to the history section of the business’ Yelp profile. On the menu, look for Sicilian and New York-style pizza, along with wings, hot subs and more.

4. Trinacria Ristorante & Bar

Trinacria Ristorante & Bar, a beer bar and Italian spot in Mount Vernon, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 88 Yelp reviews. Head over to 111 W. Centre St. to see for yourself.

On the menu, look for homemade lasagna, stuffed shells covered in sauce, sandwiches and more.

Yelper J B. noted, “I find myself coming here all the time for great sandwiches, pizzas and pasta. Very fairly priced, large portion food of great quality, supplied by the incomparable Trinacria grocer about two miles away.”

