LATEST3 Maryland coronavirus patients contracted illness on a cruise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Bomb threat, Chelsea Felesky, Glen Burnie, Local TV, Talkers, Walmart


GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 30-year-old Glen Burnie woman was arrested Friday morning for allegedly making a bomb threat against a Walmart store earlier in the week, Anne Arundel County police said.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Chelsea Leigh Felesky was arrested on charges of making threats of mass violence, arson threats and telephone misuse. Police said Felesky called a Walmart customer service center and threatened to blow up the store in the 6700 block of Chesapeake Center Drive.

Walmart In Glen Burnie Evacuated After Receiving Threatening Phone Call, Police Say

The threat prompted an evacuation of the store, including around 200 employees and customers, police said. It took officers more than an hour to clear the store. No explosives were found.

Police later identified Felesky as the suspect and searched her home Friday morning. They reportedly did not find any explosives or bomb-making materials but did find evidence related to the threats.

Comments

Leave a Reply