GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 30-year-old Glen Burnie woman was arrested Friday morning for allegedly making a bomb threat against a Walmart store earlier in the week, Anne Arundel County police said.
Chelsea Leigh Felesky was arrested on charges of making threats of mass violence, arson threats and telephone misuse. Police said Felesky called a Walmart customer service center and threatened to blow up the store in the 6700 block of Chesapeake Center Drive.
The threat prompted an evacuation of the store, including around 200 employees and customers, police said. It took officers more than an hour to clear the store. No explosives were found.
Police later identified Felesky as the suspect and searched her home Friday morning. They reportedly did not find any explosives or bomb-making materials but did find evidence related to the threats.