Familiar Face: Trey Mancini One Of Few Players Still On The O's From Team's 2016 Playoff AppearanceThe Orioles will have plenty of fresh faces on their team this season.

No. 6 Maryland Women Top Purdue 74-62 In Big Ten TournamentTaylor Mikesell excelled outside the arc. Inside the paint, that's where Stephanie Jones and Shakira Austin ruled.

Amid Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Maryland, Johns Hopkins Will Not Allow Fans At NCAA Division III Basketball TournamentIn light of Maryland's recently confirmed cases of coronavirus, and based on CDC guidance for large gatherings, Johns Hopkins University said it will be hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament scheduled for this weekend, but without fans.

Jalen Smith Named As Semifinalist For Naismith Player of the Year AwardUniversity of Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith is one of ten semifinalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy for Men's Player of the Year.