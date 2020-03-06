BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Days after authoring an op-ed urging some candidates to drop out of the 2020 presidential race in order to narrow the field, former presidential candidate John Delaney has thrown his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden.
In a statement Friday morning, Delaney said Biden “is the right person to beat Donald Trump, because he is everything Trump is not — Joe is a good, decent person, who cares about others and understands the struggles that so many Americans face every day.”
I'm endorsing Joe Biden for President. Statement Below: pic.twitter.com/9L4Q6UxMFS
— John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) March 6, 2020
Last weekend, Delaney, a former Maryland congressman, wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post that some candidates should drop out of the race in order to help a “pragmatic” candidate with the best chance of beating President Trump emerge.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Former Presidential Candidate John Delaney Urges ‘Some Candidates’ To Drop Out Of Race
- Former Maryland Representative John Delaney Ends Presidential Campaign
“As other candidates consider this decision, I urge them to remember why they were called to public service in the first place: to make a difference. And they have,” Delaney wrote. “They have contributed to the debate and made a disproportionate difference. Leaving is not a defeat. It is a triumph.”
Since then and in the wake of Super Tuesday, former candidates Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren all ended their bids for the White House.
Delaney dropped out of the race in January.
Despite Delaney’s support, Biden’s main Democratic rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the top pick among Maryland Democratic primary voters according to a new Gonzales poll.