BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In light of Maryland’s recently confirmed cases of coronavirus, and based on CDC guidance for large gatherings, Johns Hopkins University said it will not be hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament scheduled for this weekend.

“We have determined that it is prudent to hold this tournament without spectators,” the University’s athletic website said.

The University also said on its athletic website, that:

“We are not making any determination about other JHU events at this time; while we await further guidance from public health authorities, we will be assessing large events on a case-by-case basis. We regret any inconvenience to the families and fans of the players.”

Individuals who purchased tickets in advance should contact the Johns Hopkins Department of Athletics to receive a refund.

All three games of the tournament will be streamed on HopTv.

