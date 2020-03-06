Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Senate Friday unanimously passed an emergency bill from Gov. Larry Hogan that would allow the state to use up to $50 million in rainy day funds in the event of a coronavirus emergency.
Senators passed the bill 44-0 Friday morning. It now heads to the House of Delegates.
If passed the legislation would take effect immediately.
Hogan will ask for $10 million more in a supplemental budget.
As of Friday afternoon, three Marylanders — all from Montgomery County — have tested positive for COVID-19; 12 more tests are pending. In total, 41 people from Maryland have been tested.