LATEST3 Maryland coronavirus patients contracted illness on a cruise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By Pat Warren
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, coronavirus, COVID-19, Larry Hogan, Local TV, Maryland General Assembly, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Senate Friday unanimously passed an emergency bill from Gov. Larry Hogan that would allow the state to use up to $50 million in rainy day funds in the event of a coronavirus emergency.

Senators passed the bill 44-0 Friday morning. It now heads to the House of Delegates.

If passed the legislation would take effect immediately.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Hogan will ask for $10 million more in a supplemental budget.

As of Friday afternoon, three Marylanders — all from Montgomery County — have tested positive for COVID-19; 12 more tests are pending. In total, 41 people from Maryland have been tested.

Comments

Leave a Reply