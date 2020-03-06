



Health officials are tracking the movements of three Maryland patients who tested positive this week for novel coronavirus—the first in the state to do so.

The governor says they had returned from a trip on the MS Asara on the Nile in Egypt. Their cases are linked to other positive cases in Texas.

One of the patients had contact with school children in Philadelphia upon returning home. That resulted in five Bucks County, Pennsylvania schools closing as a precaution.

All 3 positive cases in Maryland are linked to Texas and people who traveled on the MS Asara cruise ship from Egypt @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 6, 2020

Another patient had contact with between 70 and 100 people at the Village at Rockville.

RELEASE: The @MDHealthDept has determined that a person confirmed to have COVID-19 attended a gathering at The Village at Rockville on 2/28/2020. Those who attended the event may be at risk for acquiring COVID-19. https://t.co/PVz9xSfc7b — Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) March 7, 2020

Officials have declined to reveal more about the patients, but say they are cooperative and remain quarantined at home in Montgomery County in suburban Washington, DC.

No timeline on when they will get a full track on where the confirmed patients have been; all patients “are doing well clinically” according to health chief in MoCo #coronavirus @wjz pic.twitter.com/SJY39yI6Di — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 6, 2020

Montgomery County’s health chief says they are doing well in their recovery.

The three were sick for almost two weeks before being tested.

Montgomery County Exec talks about how health officials are tracking #coronavirus patients’ travel history @wjz pic.twitter.com/AHb8WVnRGH — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 6, 2020

Here’s the timeline: They got back to Maryland on February 20th. The state learned they were ill on March 3rd and contacted them the next day when they were tested. The positive results came back on March 5th.

Officials repeatedly say there are privacy concerns related to confirmed Maryland #coronaviris patients and will not give specificity; “There was some level of normal activity” upon return home @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 6, 2020

The patients—a married couple in their 70s and woman in her 50s—were not initially part of the group recommended to be tested because they had not traveled to a country like China, where there are a large number of cases.

Sen Van Hollen and Sen Ben Cardin along with Rep Jamie Raskin toured NIH lab. They have been in touch with Gov Hogan and Montgomery Co Exec about the 3 confirmed cases. @wjz pic.twitter.com/IbUGUSC1y3 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 6, 2020

Both of Maryland’s U.S. Senators said the state has been handling the case well.

They spoke outside of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda Friday afternoon following a tour of the labs there.

Senator Chris Van Hollen spoke about the fast-tracked vaccine under development at the NIH. He said the first phase of testing will begin next week, but a vaccine will not be available to the general public for another 12 to 18 months.

So far, There have been 44 people tested in Maryland. 8 tests are pending. 374 people are being monitored statewide.

Many do not have symptoms but are being watched because they traveled to countries where this coronavirus—COVID-19—is widespread.