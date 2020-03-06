SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — The Orioles will have plenty of fresh faces on their team this season.

Ask an O’s fan: “Who’s your favorite player?”

They may ask you: “Who’s still on the roster?”

Recent stars Adam Jones, Manny Machado and Zach Britton; all long gone. That may leave Trey Mancini as the last man standing.

Headed to the field, whether at Spring Training or Camden Yards, Mancini can’t help but notice the growing number of No. 16 jerseys with his name on the back.

Mancini is one of the few recognizable names from the O’s recent run of playoff years. Mancini, Chris Davis and Michael Givens; the only O’s still on the roster from the last playoff team just four seasons ago.

“From 2016 when I was a non-roster invite to now is just a world of difference,” Mancini said. “That’s what happens. Guys get traded, their contracts expire and you look up and it’s a whole new team.”

It’s no surprise that Mancini has become a fan favorite. On the field, he was the O’s MVP last season. Off the field, he’s gotten more involved in the community and patiently signed autographs for a long line of fans during a team event in Annapolis last month.

“It’s definitely a passionate fan base, and they want to have players they can relate to and cheer for,” Mancini said. “Naturally, you always want to be that guy.”

O’s fans cheer for Mancini to stay with the team. He repeatedly states his desire to remain an Oriole when the team is good again.

“I really want to be here,” Mancini said. “I’m really happy to be here, I really am.”

Mancini said he wants to be an Oriole for the rest of his career. It is out of his hands. The next thing to watch, the calendar. The non-waiver trade deadline is July 31.