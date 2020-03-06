Comments
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are searching for a 19-year-old man who escaped from custody after being arrested Friday.
Shawn Addison, of Washington, D.C., had been arrested for being in possession of a stolen car.
Police said he slipped out of handcuffs and escaped custody around 1:45 p.m. Minutes later, he stole a gray Toyota RAV4 that had been left unoccupied and running nearby.
Officers followed him but lost sight of him near Southern Avenue, police said.
Anyone who sees Addison is asked to call 911.