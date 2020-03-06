Comments
FREDERICKBURG, Va. (WJZ) — A terrifying ordeal for a teen in Virginia when she got her hair stuck in the engine of a go-cart at an amusement park.
The 16-year old, who is okay, says she thought she was going to die.
Workers at the park tried to cut the teen’s hair with wire cutters and knives, but it didn’t work.
First responders came and took the engine apart and used a harness to lift the teen out. She has a bald spot where the hospital cut her hair to deal with a contusion.
A rule listed on the park’s website says hair longer than shoulder length should be secured.