BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some light showers and spotty drizzle early Friday, was followed by some sunshine, which got our temps up to 49 degrees.
Some isolated showers may mix with some wet snow overnight, as we should drop to the mid 30’s by morning. Winds will pick up Saturday, and sunshine should win out over clouds. Highs will reach the upper 40’s, but it will feel colder. Light winds and clear skies should drop us to the mid and upper 20’s Saturday night.
A big warmup will start Sunday, and we will hit the 60-degree mark again! We may hit 70 Monday before rain arrives very late, and continues a bit on a mild Tuesday!
Enjoy the weekend! Bob Turk