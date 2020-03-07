ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — An Aberdeen man was arrested Thursday after a stop sign violation led to police allegedly finding drugs and a loaded handgun in his vehicle.
Police said an officer stopped a green Volkswagen on Route 40 near West Bel Air Avenue around 8 a.m. Thursday. As the officer walked up to the vehicle, he saw the driver, Allen Ray Moser, leaning over the passenger seat.
Moser reportedly told the officer he had a handgun in the car. Police searched the vehicle and found the loaded Taurus .357 Magnum revolver as well as suspected crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Police said Moser did not have a permit for the gun.
He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance — drug paraphernalia and having a loaded handgun in a vehicle.