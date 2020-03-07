By Pat Warren
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders covered by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield won’t have to pay for medically necessary tests related to the coronavirus, the healthcare company said Saturday.

In a statement, the company laid out a number of steps it was taking as the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to grow nationwide and locally. On Saturday, the first confirmed cases of the virus were reported in both Virginia and Washington, D.C.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Among the steps CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield is taking are waiving prior authorizations for tests and services related to the virus that are “medically necessary” and follow CDC guidelines and “waiving early medication refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications.”

“There will be no barriers to care so people will get what they need, which is good for them and good for the public in general,” said Dr. Daniel Winn with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

The move comes after Gov. Larry Hogan issued a directive Friday requiring all state health insurers to waive costs associated with testing for coronavirus.

Maryland has three confirmed cases of coronavirus, all three in Montgomery County.

Over the weekend, officials also announced people with the virus visited the Conservative Political Action Conference and American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference. A Marine based in northern Virginia who recently traveled overseas was also diagnosed with the virus.

Comments

Leave a Reply