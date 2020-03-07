Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — At least two people who attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, D.C., tested positive for the coronavirus, the organization and health officials confirmed.
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — At least two people who attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, D.C., tested positive for the coronavirus, the organization and health officials confirmed.
In a statement Friday, AIPAC said both patients were from New York. D.C. health officials said there was no risk to other conference attendees.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Current Coronavirus Testing Capacity Inadequate, Hopkins Expert Says At Capitol Hill Briefing
- 3 Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Maryland, Gov. Hogan Declares State Of Emergency
- Coronavirus Risk At Retirement Community In Rockville, Maryland Health Officials Say
- Maryland Coronavirus Patients Were On A Cruise, Montgomery County Officials Say
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- Royal Caribbean Among Cruise Lines Screening For Flu, Coronavirus; Could Deny Boarding At Port Of Baltimore
- This All-Female Team Of Scientists In Maryland Is Working On A Coronavirus Vaccine
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
On Saturday, the organization said health officials in D.C. told them neither patient reported any symptoms while they were at the conference.
In Maryland, 44 people have been tested for COVID-19; three people, all from Montgomery County, tested positive.