Filed Under:AIPAC, American Israel Public Affairs Committee, coronavirus, COVID-19, DC, DC news, Local TV, Talkers, Washington DC


WASHINGTON (WJZ) — At least two people who attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, D.C., tested positive for the coronavirus, the organization and health officials confirmed.

In a statement Friday, AIPAC said both patients were from New York. D.C. health officials said there was no risk to other conference attendees.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

On Saturday, the organization said health officials in D.C. told them neither patient reported any symptoms while they were at the conference.

In Maryland, 44 people have been tested for COVID-19; three people, all from Montgomery County, tested positive.

Comments

Leave a Reply