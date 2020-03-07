PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A person who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference in Prince George’s County has a confirmed case of coronavirus, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said Saturday evening.
The New Jersey Department of Health notified the Maryland Department of Health that the person had attended CPAC between February 27 and March 1. Other attendees or workers “may be at some risk” of catching the virus, Hogan’s office said.
“Immediately after learning of this individual’s interactions in our state, we began coordinating with the White House, the CDC and federal officials, the New Jersey Department of Health, Prince George’s County officials, and conference organizers,” the governor said in a statement. “Due to the scale of this conference, we are urging attendees who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to immediately reach out to their health care provider. We are providing this update not to unnecessarily raise alarm, but in the interest of full transparency and out of an abundance of caution.”
President Donald Trump attended the conference during that timeframe, giving a speech on February 29.
THANK YOU @CPAC! #CPAC2020 pic.twitter.com/Qf2zIk0FOj
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 29, 2020
The American Conservative Union, the organization that puts on CPAC, said the person “had no interaction with the President or Vice President and never attended the events in the main hall.”
The person was exposed to COVID-19 prior to attending CPAC and is now being quarantined in New Jersey, the ACU said.
Important Health Notification for CPAC 2020 participants and attendees. pic.twitter.com/NtahNO8st3
— ACU (@ACUConservative) March 7, 2020
Earlier this weekend, health officials said two people who attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, D.C., also tested positive for COVID-19, though they did not show symptoms at the time and officials believe other attendees are not at risk.
In Maryland, 44 people have been tested for COVID-19; three people, all from Montgomery County, tested positive.