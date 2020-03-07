  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, COVID-19, Fort Belvoir, Local TV, Marine, Talkers, U.S. Marine Corp., Virginia, Virginia news


FORT BELVOIR, Va. (WJZ) — A Marine at a base in northern Virginia tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday, a defense department official said.

The Marine was assigned to Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, defense department spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said on Twitter.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the Marine was the first person in the state to test positive for COVID-19.

The Marine had been overseas on official business and recently returned to the U.S. Officials said he is being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply