FORT BELVOIR, Va. (WJZ) — A Marine at a base in northern Virginia tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday, a defense department official said.
The Marine was assigned to Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, defense department spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said on Twitter.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the Marine was the first person in the state to test positive for COVID-19.
A U.S Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir, VA tested positive today for COVID-19 and is currently being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. The Marine recently returned from overseas where he was on official business. Secretary Esper and the White House have been briefed.
— Jonathan Rath Hoffman (@ChiefPentSpox) March 7, 2020
The Marine had been overseas on official business and recently returned to the U.S. Officials said he is being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.