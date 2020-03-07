Comments
ELDERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a massive house fire in Carroll County Friday night.
The abandoned house on Strawbridge Terrace near Sareno Drive caught fire and part of it collapsed, forcing firefighters to fight the blaze from just the outside, officials said.
Video of fire, taken by a member, pre-arrival of apparatus. Media may use with credit to Sykesville FD. pic.twitter.com/uCrRbRzddY
— Sykesville Fire Dept (@SykesvilleFD) March 7, 2020
It took about an hour to get the flames under control.
The Sykesville Fire Department did not say if anyone was injured.