Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Charles North, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Be-One Korean BBQ

Topping the list is Korean spot Be-One Korean BBQ, which offers barbecue and more. Located at 2016 Maryland Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 122 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, look for marinated beef rib, brisket, and sweet beef and spicy octopus.

2. Mi Comalito

Next up is Mexican and Salvadoran spot Mi Comalito, situated at 2101 N. Charles St. With 4.5 stars out of 116 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

This spot offers plates like its Salvadorian-style fried tilapia with beans, rice, salad and corn tortillas or its specialty pupusas, which are tortillas stuffed with meat or cheese.

3. Orto

Orto, a pasta shop and Italian spot that offers desserts and more is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 65 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1709 N. Charles St. to see for yourself.

This Italian spot, which specializes in sourcing fresh and natural ingredients, offers dishes like braised beef, steamed mussels and rigatoni topped with tomatoes and sweet peppers.

