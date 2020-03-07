Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good news for drivers: the average price of a gallon of gas in Maryland is down six cents from last week, AAA Mid-Atlantic said.
As of Friday, the state’s average gas price was $2.36 per gallon, down from $2.42 the week before. Baltimore and Annapolis’ average prices were slightly lower at $2.32 per gallon.
Compared to last year, gas prices are down an average of two cents.
The national average for a gallon of gas is $2.40, AAA said.
It’s not all good news; AAA said the switchover to summer blend gas could drive up prices “in coming weeks.”