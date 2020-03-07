BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland SPCA officially reopened its historic Evergreen on the Falls building Saturday morning.

It had been 40 years since the last major updates to the facility, so it needed more than a little work. Now, its doors are back open and staff members are ready to get to work.

“We had a structural engineer that said ‘Either you do this now or it’s going to fall down,'” Maryland SPCA executive director Jim Peirce recalled.

There were significant issues that needed addressing at the historic 19th-century building.

“The foundation was crumbling, we didn’t satisfy any of the current codes from a workspace perspective so it was really important for us to bring this grand old doll back up to speed,” Peirce said.

The building, known as Evergreen on the Falls, was built in 1862; the Maryland SPCA bought it in 1926. Today, it houses their administrative offices.

“It’s really fantastic, we’re really lucky to call this place our home away from home,” Peirce said.

The $1.2 million renovation project got underway in July and included upgrades to workspace and technology. While the historic building doesn’t house animals, it’s a space that will be used to help them in numerous ways, from pet CPR classes to youth activities.

“We do internships in this building, we host Girl Scouts, we host community events so it really is a building for all,” the group’s community relations director Katie Flory said.

The new space will also feature improved access so everyone on two legs and four can stop by.