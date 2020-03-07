  • WJZ 13On Air

Maryland, Maryland Department of Health


ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJZ)– The Maryland Department of Health has updated their Coronavirus/Covid-19 tracking website to reflect there are no additional positive tests and no more pending tests.

A total of 44-people have been tested for Covid-19 with only 3-tests coming back positive and those 3-cases have all been link to the same source.

There is still concern about who these three people may have come in contact with because all three were sick for almost two weeks before getting tested.

The Maryland Department of Health has also noted they will no longer be reporting the pending number of tests as testing capacity has been expanded to include commercial laboratories.

These laboratories will report all the results to the Maryland Department of Health and positive results will be reported in real time.

